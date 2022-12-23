Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.5% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. 6,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,245. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

