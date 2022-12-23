Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.80.

Five Below Trading Down 1.2 %

FIVE opened at $170.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

