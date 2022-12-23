FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASET opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000.

