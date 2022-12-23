Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.