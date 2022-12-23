Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 17,573.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FOX by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

