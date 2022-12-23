Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.55 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,022,743,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

