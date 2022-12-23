Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $926.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 926 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 948 ($11.52), with a volume of 22457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 932 ($11.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDEV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.53) to GBX 1,800 ($21.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.30) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,198.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,332.02. The stock has a market cap of £373.73 million and a PE ratio of 3,883.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Frontier Developments

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.09), for a total transaction of £140,700 ($170,918.37). In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.01), for a total value of £490,000 ($595,238.10). Also, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.09), for a total value of £140,700 ($170,918.37).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

