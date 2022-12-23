FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 41,282 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.02.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $156,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.