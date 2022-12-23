Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 109,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,610,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

YMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

