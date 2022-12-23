Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 109,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,610,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
YMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of -0.06.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
