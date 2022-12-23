Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Hits $69.99 Million

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Function X has a total market cap of $69.99 million and approximately $438,559.35 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
