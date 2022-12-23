FY2023 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Issued By Oppenheimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $14.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.79. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.80 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $398.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.33 and its 200-day moving average is $418.18. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

