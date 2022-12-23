Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $131.73 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Gala has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $131.73 million and $54.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

