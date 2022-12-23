Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Alexander Molyneux Purchases 105,000 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 105,000 shares of Galena Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,940.00 ($16,067.11).

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galena Mining alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Alexander Molyneux bought 145,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,930.00 ($22,771.81).

On Friday, November 18th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 180,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,348.99).

Galena Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

Galena Mining Company Profile

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.