Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.40 ($11.06) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

GLPEY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

