Gary Vogel Sells 15,000 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $78.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

