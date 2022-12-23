Gas (GAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $126.82 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Gas has a market capitalization of $126.82 million and $2.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00012732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $887.16 or 0.05262088 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499313 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.79 or 0.29584518 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
