General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of GE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. 65,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

