General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

