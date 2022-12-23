General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.17 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.93.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

