GICTrade (GICT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.59 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.59 million and approximately $382.38 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93945653 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,583.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

