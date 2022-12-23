Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands.

Giga-tronics Trading Down 23.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel.

