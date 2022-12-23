Gnosis Price Hits $87.65 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $87.65 or 0.00520928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $226.98 million and $2.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

