Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 61,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,518,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.