Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 61,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,518,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

