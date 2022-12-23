Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 35651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Goldgroup Mining Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.
Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Goldgroup Mining
Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.
Read More
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.