Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.35

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gores Holdings IX Company Profile
Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
