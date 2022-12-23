Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.35

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.