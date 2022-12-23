Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $582,151. 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

