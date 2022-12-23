GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.65

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 3145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at GreenPower Motor

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,642,144.80. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,600 shares of company stock worth $62,620.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Stories

