Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (GV1O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance
GV1O opened at GBX 88 ($1.07) on Friday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.99.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile
