Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (GV1O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance

GV1O opened at GBX 88 ($1.07) on Friday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.99.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

