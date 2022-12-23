Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $521,895.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00393575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00867102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00603893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264644 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

