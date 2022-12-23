Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $177,977.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $177,977.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,744 shares of company stock worth $2,264,986 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.