Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 85,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 48,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -387.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grown Rogue International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

