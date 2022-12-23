Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.82. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 33,463 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
