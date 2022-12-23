GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GXO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Shares of GXO opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

