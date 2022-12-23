Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 5,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

