Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.59. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,256. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

