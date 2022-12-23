Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,438. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

