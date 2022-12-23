Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 21,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.