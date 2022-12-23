Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 20,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,070. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

