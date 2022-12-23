Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,112 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 138,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.