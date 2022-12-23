Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Purchases $33,850.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $365.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Harrow Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

