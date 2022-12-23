Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Purchases $33,850.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Harrow Health Price Performance
Shares of HROW opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $365.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.