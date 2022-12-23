Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,050 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lyft by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.
Lyft Stock Down 0.4 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.