Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 578,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,292,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.