Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

BA stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $186.91. 47,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.