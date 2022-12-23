Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 176,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:KD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. 8,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

