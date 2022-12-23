Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.08 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.22 million and $306,945.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00024194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00228198 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $310,206.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

