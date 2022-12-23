HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 11,313.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 32.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 6,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.