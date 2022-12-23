HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.