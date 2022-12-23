HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

