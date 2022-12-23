HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.1 %

WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

