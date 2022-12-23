HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.1 %
WBD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
