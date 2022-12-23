HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE C opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

